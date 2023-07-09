Shame on those ethnic jingoists who rushed to support her without considering JAMB’s side—Bayo Onanuga

As a result of the findings of the Independent panel set up by the Anambra State government to investigate the forgery allegation of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, involving Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme. The former Director of Media and Publicity Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, had, in a tweet he posted on his verified Twitter handle, reacted to the investigation. In his words, Onanuga said ‘shame to those ethnic jingoists who rushed to her support without consideration for JAMB’s version of the story.’

The politicians applauded Governor Chukwuma Solido for his relentless effort to dissect the forgery trends surrounding Mmesoma’s UTME result. This has, however, caught many Nigerians in a cold shock, especially those who stood with her considering her innocent face. Speaking further, Onanuga was deposed to the idea of the clemency of sanction already imposed on her, as the teenage girl admitted to tampering, manipulating, and inflating her UTME score.

Meanwhile, during the time of analyzing the said fake results, the owner of the CBT center where Mmesoma Ejikeme wrote her exams, Mr. Chidoka, said there were some unscrupulous and incriminating signals in the fake result that made him promptly reject it and termed it as fake. Moreso, he called on Mmesoma to come clean and confess to the public how she got her result. It was in this bid the editor snubbed those who echoed and criticized JAMB for harassing and inflicting emotional trauma on a minor.

