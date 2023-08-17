Shaibu was a political liability to Obaseki at the tail end of their first term- Don Pedro Obaseki

A Chieftain of the PDP in Edo State, Don Pedro Obaseki has claimed the deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu was a political liability to the Governor at the tail end of their first term in office. Don Pedro made the claim in light of the rift between the Governor and his deputy. Speaking on Spectrum TV, Don Pedro recalled how Governor Obaseki insisted that Shaibu must remain his deputy when PDP wanted him to drop Shaibu when both men were seeking a move to the party.

He said, “at the tail end of their first term in office, Philip was a political liability as far as I was concerned. I’m saying this as one of the negotiators of moving the Governor to the PDP. The Governor insisted that Philip must come with him. So if Philip was the one that would have the political clout, the Governor will not be insisting. Because as at the political arithmetic, the Governor was in APC moving to the PDP. A few years before, Ortom was in the APC moving to the PDP. A few years before, Aminu Tambuwal was in the APC moving to the PDP.

Now in all these ones, once you are now moving, the party you are coming into, you will give them deputy. So the deputy for Ortom was prescribed by the PDP, same thing with Tambuwal. Tambuwal dropped his deputy of his first term.

Now in Edo State, Godwin said no. This boy I am grooming is my boy. I will go with him. Wherever Obaseki goes, Shaibu must follow. So nothing was promised to Shaibu.”

