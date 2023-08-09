Shaibu wanted a speaker from Edo Central to give credence to having a Gov from Edo North- Udugbai

The Convener, Edo PDP unity forum, Shadrach Udugbai has claimed the deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu wanted a Speaker from Edo Central for the State House of assembly to give credence to Edo North producing the next Governor because of his 2024 governorship ambition.

But according to him, the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki who is from Edo South rejected the deputy Governor’s moves because he felt power will soon rotate to Edo central in 2024. Udugbai said this against the backdrop of the alleged rift between Obaseki and Shaibu.

Speaking on Plus TV, he said, “what we’ve observed in recent times is some funny anti party moves. What we’ve observed was that the deputy Governor, even when they had the House of assembly election, wanting to pick within the members-elect who will be their speaker, the deputy Governor made some funny moves at the APC because APC had 8 lawmakers as at now. And he wanted them to bring a speaker from Edo central which will now give credence to having a Governor from Edo North. And the Governor has said since power will soon be rotated to (Edo central) and Edo central produced the last speaker, it’s now the time for Edo North to produce a speaker for the Edo State House of assembly. This move was vehemently resisted by the followers of Philip Shaibu who saw it as a threat to the candidacy of their master.”

(From 11:00)

