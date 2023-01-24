Shaibu Reveals The Net Worth Of The Colombian Company That Reportedly Got $4m From Alpha Beta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Special Assistant of Public Communication of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, has disclosed that PDP became suspicious of the money that Alpha Beta reportedly transferred to a Colombian man after it was discovered that the company is worth around $50,000.

According to Phrank Shaibu, the transfer of $4 million was made to the Colombian man through his company that is located in the United Kingdom. Phrank Shaibu stated that suspicion arose after it was discovered that the man who owns the company is from a Colombian town that some drug activities is predominant.

Phrank Shaibu went on to say that PDP is wondering the reason why $4 million was paid to a company that is not worth more than $50,000. Phrank Shaibu also said that PDP is wondering if the Colombian man is blackmailing Bola Tinubu or if there is a consignment that the man is meant to deliver to Bola Tinubu.

