NEWS

Shaibu Has Never Met With Me One-on-one And Say That He Wants To Run As Governor – Obaseki

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that he does not know that the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has the intention of going for the Gubernatorial Election ticket of the PDP for the 2024 election.

According to Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu has never come to him one-on-one and told him that he wants to run as the governor of Edo State in 2024. According to Vanguard paper, Obaseki said ” till tomorrow, the deputy governor has never come to meet me one-on-one to say, “Oga, you know what, I’m thinking of running, I want to see how I can succeed you when you finish”. 

Godwin Obaseki revealed that he only spoke about his successor with Philip Shaibu when he invited him to his office and reminded him of the need to finish strongly so that they will be in a position to present a candidate who will replace him in 2024.

Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Fred Rodrigues Expresses Gratitude and Bids Goodbye to Manchester United Ahead Of Fenerbahçe move

54 seconds ago

“If Tinubu Truly Wants El-Rufai As His Minister, He Knows What To Do To Get Him Confirmed” -Source

22 mins ago

El-Rufai Had An Issue With President Tinubu Before He Became Presidential Candidate –Sunny Moniedafe

32 mins ago

Tribunal: We’ve Seen Executive Suppression & Interference, Rightly Or Wrongly Before Now-Casmir Igwe

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button