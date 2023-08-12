Shaibu Has Never Met With Me One-on-one And Say That He Wants To Run As Governor – Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that he does not know that the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has the intention of going for the Gubernatorial Election ticket of the PDP for the 2024 election.

According to Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu has never come to him one-on-one and told him that he wants to run as the governor of Edo State in 2024. According to Vanguard paper, Obaseki said ” till tomorrow, the deputy governor has never come to meet me one-on-one to say, “Oga, you know what, I’m thinking of running, I want to see how I can succeed you when you finish”.

Godwin Obaseki revealed that he only spoke about his successor with Philip Shaibu when he invited him to his office and reminded him of the need to finish strongly so that they will be in a position to present a candidate who will replace him in 2024.

Lighthousemedia (

)