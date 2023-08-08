‘Shaibu Has Never Discussed His Ambition With Me, What I Heard Is That He’s Consulting’ – Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has alleged that his deputy governor has not discussed his ambition to be governor with him. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that there is no plot to impeach the Deputy governor as being slated in the media space. He further stated that their primary responsibility at the moment is to unify the party and finish well as a government.

He said, ”Let me put it very clearly on record that I’m not aware of any plot to impeach the deputy governor, Honourable Philip Shaibu. I have also checked and there is no such plan. I must state here that Comrade Philip Shaibu has never discussed his ambition with me, what I heard is that he’s consulting.

Because the last time we spoke about my succession, it was after the last National Assembly elections and I did say that we should all be patient. And that our task today is to try and finish well. To conclude all the projects we have started and to unify and consolidate our party. It’s only when we do things right that we will have the support of our people.”

