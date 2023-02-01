NEWS

‘Shaibu And Obaseki Plan Is To Appoint Many SSA But I Will Show Them Who Is Boss’ – Adams Oshiomhole

'Shaibu And Obaseki Plan Is To Appoint Many SSA But I Will Show Them Who Is Boss' – Adams Oshiomhole

The former Governor of Edo State and Former APC National Chairman has promised to retaliate against the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy governor, Philip Shaibu in the upcoming election. If you would recall that Obaseki defeated the Edo state APC-led Oshiomhole in the Edo state 2020 election after he defected to the PDP. 

Oshiomhole while speaking at his campaign in Edo North has stated that the appointment of Aides by the Edo state government will not save them this time around as he’s prepared to engage them fiercely on the political field. He stated that all the SSA appointed in 2020 have all been gone and that it is clear that this is now an old trick to manipulate elections. 

He said, ”The trick of Philip Shaibu and Obaseki is an old trick, their plan is to appoint many SSA. And at the moment, they have appointed 3,000 SSA who after the election, they will be gone. The ones they appointed after the governorship elections are all gone. But in this election, I will show them who is the real Boss.”

