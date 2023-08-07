‘Shaibu Always Tried To Pretend To Obaseki That He Has The Control Of The Assembly’ – Dr. Washington Osifo

A Former Member Elect of the Edo State House of Assembly, Dr. Washington Osifo has alleged that the Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu always pretended that he has a control over the House of Assembly. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the state assembly were wrongly accused of planning to impeach the governor. According to him, the House of Assembly suffered in the last four years due to the misinformation passed on to the Edo State governor.

He said, ”For the past four years, we were victims of an intention that was never going to come to play. We were accused of an intention to impeach the governor. It was this same deputy governor that lied to the governor, he always tries to pretend to Obaseki that he has control of the assembly and that he has knowledge of the workings of the Assembly. And therefore, I can always watch your back and in watching his back, he told him lies. And at the end of the day, we suffered for the four years.”

