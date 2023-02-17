Shagari Says Those Behind Naira Redesign Working For Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shagari has claimed that those behind Naira Redesign are working for Peter Obi's Presidency.

NewsOnline reports that the former president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Bello Shagari has claimed those behind the Naira redesign policy are working for Peter Obi, the Labour Party, LP presidential candidate.

Shagari also said it was not realistic for Obi to win the forthcoming presidential election.

His statement is contained in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He claimed he had thought the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were the one behind the policy.

He wrote, “I heard that a group of people influencing the decisions of this monetary policy causing economic hardship for Nigerians are actually working for Obi. Some of us thought they are working for PDP.

“How can you make life difficult for millions for the ambition of a few?

“The problem is no matter how they try, it is not realistic for Obi to win. At least not in the next election. You don’t start running for president a few months before the election. Not in this democracy!”

