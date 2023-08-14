Seyi Tinubu skating alongside his armed bodyguards on the street to mark Int’l Youth Day (Pictures)

Pictures of Seyi Tinubu with heavily armed security operatives during the 2023 International Youth Day have raised eyebrows online according to a video. Seyi Tinubu organised Free Medical Outreach for youths in FCT, Foundation partners firms to provide 10,000 jobs for Nigerian youths.

Seyi Tinubu, co-founder of the Nuella Foundation, has pledged to provide 10,000 employment for young Nigerians in honour of the 2023 International Youth Day.

Speaking about this year’s edition, titled “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” Tinubu stated that his commitment has the potential to transform not only individual lives but entire communities and industries, perfectly aligning with the theme’s call for innovation and positive impact.

Tinubu revealed plans to generate employment in the coming months in a statement issued by the foundation on Saturday.

“In the coming months, we will create these jobs by equipping Nigerians with tools, resources, and opportunities that will enable them to carve their path to success in various sectors and industries,” he stated. We would also support this by organising exchange programmes and conferences both inside and outside of Africa. We also intend to provide resources to those who have started strong firms so that they can do more and employ more people.”

