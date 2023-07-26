Seyi Tinubu Says His Father Won’t Fail

According to information gathered from Daily Trust, President Bola Tinubu’s eldest son, Seyi, has declared that his father will succeed. This was stated in a popular video on Wednesday by the president’s son, who was heavily involved in the election campaign. Nigerians have been complaining about the increase in gas prices brought on by the subsidies, and many have blamed Tinubu for the hardship the country is currently experiencing.

However, the president’s son claimed in the video that he could assure Nigerians that the campaign’s slogan—”Renewed Hope”—was true.

He said, “I want to say thank you for the faith you have in our president and I guarantee you that President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not fail. Nigeria, the hope we have been looking for and hoping for is here. The president that we all wanted is here. I guarantee you.”

After the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) claimed that Tinubu’s administration had declared economic war on Nigerians, Seyi remarked.

Source: Daily Trust

