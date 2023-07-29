‘Seyi Tinubu Played A Big Role In Ensuring That There Is Youth Inclusion In Tinubu’s Cabinet’ – Daniel Bwala

A Former Spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa campaign, Daniel Bwala has alleged that the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu played a key role in ensuring the inclusion of youths in the Tinubu’s cabinet. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the likes of Betta Edu and Hannatu Musawa’s nomination were consistent with the promises that Asiwaju had made to the women and the Youths on inclusivity.

He said, ”There are some of the names that I personally feel impressed by their inclusion. Although it is surprising from the opposition but I have to salute President Bola Tinubu for being able to keep to his promise for the Youth and the women.

Although for the Youth, thanks to his son Seyi. He played a very big role in ensuring that there is a Youth inclusion in Tinubu’s cabinet. And you will see more of that at the board level. For the women, thanks to his wife, her excellency, Oluremi Tinubu. So that’s fine for me.”

[Start From 4:47]



Oxygen (

)