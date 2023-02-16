NEWS

Seyi Makinde Reveals To Tinubu The Choice Of Presidential Candidate That Oyo People Will Vote For

The executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde has revealed the choice of the presidential candidate that the people of Oyo State will vote for on the 25th of February, 2023.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that the people of the state will vote for a presidential candidate whose election will promote equity, justice and unity of Nigeria.

Governor Seyi Makinde is one of the G-5 Governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party who are against the presidential ambition of former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The G-5 Governors otherwise known as Integrity Group is demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu before they can start supporting the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Seyi Makinde, while speaking when Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid him a visit in Ibadan, Oyo State capital told Bola Ahmed Tinubu to feel free to campaign in the state, saying everything has been done to ensure the event is peaceful and hitch-free.

