Seyi Makinde Announces Indefinite Suspension Of Campaign Activities

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde, made an announcement on Friday that he will be suspending all of his campaign activities as a result of the persistent rise of fuel price, and the crises experienced by Nigerian who are struggling to get hold of the new naira notes.

He made the statement when unveiling Omi-Adio-Ido Road in the state.

He stated that the suspension was to ensure the people understands he feels there pain which was brought by the APC led administration who are keen on bringing agony to citizens through their various policies.

The words from the governor were confirmed on a statement that Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism signed.

The statement contained that the governor was in Edo state when he brought the issue of suspending his campaign forward and the new date will be communicated anytime things have improved a bit.

Wasiu revealed that the governor who was commissioning the road sounded so emotional when telling the state party leaders to suspend the campaign because his people are suffering so much, hence, he will use his position to protect their interest. The statement reads:

“As a mark of honour to citizens and residents of Oyo State, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has direct that all campaign activities of the party at all levels be suspended until further notice”, the statement read.

“Governor Seyi Makinde’s love for his people necessitated this unprecedented move, at this time. We urge all residents and citizens of the state to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”

