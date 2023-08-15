Sexual harassment: UNICAL students protest against varsity don

Female students from the University of Calabar’s Faculty of Law in Cross River State are calling for the immediate removal of Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the Dean of the faculty, accusing him of sexual harassment. The demand was highlighted in a viral video on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter), where predominantly female students, dressed in traditional white and black attire, staged a protest on campus.

In the video, angered students are seen holding placards with messages such as “We are tired of sucking big ****,” “Professor Ndifon, let the girls with big breasts breathe. Stop suffocating us,” and “Enough of law school list manipulation.” A Twitter user with the handle @ThatNaijaGuy001 shared the video, revealing that the students are facing threats and resistance from the university administration.

According to Sahara Reporters, this incident follows earlier concerns raised by the Sacredhearts Gender Protective Initiative, a civil society organization, in December 2022. The organization questioned the decision to reinstate and promote Prof. Cyril Ndifon, who had previously been accused of raping a female student in his office. In a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Florence Obi, the organization’s Executive Director, Rosemary Nwafor, PhD, emphasized the need for a thorough, professional, and unbiased investigation into the rape case.

The organization’s letter referred to a history of accusations against Prof. Ndifon, including his initial suspension from the university and subsequent legal proceedings. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) also took on the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against Ndifon. Despite these circumstances, the university chose to reinstate him, raising concerns about the institution’s ethical standards.

