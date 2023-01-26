Several Northern Elites Told Me Why They Are Refusing To support Atiku Over The Years -Mike Achimugu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An aide to former vice president of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mike Achimugu has come out to claim that several northern elites are not willing to support the presidential ambition of Atiku.

Speaking during yesterday’s edition of Politics Tonight on TVC , Achimugu said he had conversation with the elites in the north and they told him that Atiku is not trusted and that is why they are not supporting him.

Achimugu also claimed that there are cabals around Atiku Abubakar.

Hear him “I have spoken with so many Northern elites who are around him and who have told me why they are refusing to support Atiku presidential ambition over the years. They do not trust him, there is also a virvous cabals around him according to these people and I have evidence. Very senior people speaking not just to me but to also Atiku’s daughter. I have sat down in Yola with Adamawa Chieftain who spoke to me and Hauwa Atiku. He stated all the reasons why the north have refused to support Atiku”



