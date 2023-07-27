Seven Women Who Made Tinubu’s Ministerial List And Their States Of Origin

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally forwarded his ministerial list to the Senate, nearly two months after he assumed office.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, presented the list to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on the Senate floor on Thursday.

The list consists of 28 prominent Nigerians, including former governors and serving and former members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Twenty-five percent of the nominees are women, while 75 percent are men. The women are:

Betta Edu (Cross River)

Doris Aniche Uzoka (Imo)

Hannatu Musawa (Katsina)

Nkiru Onyeojiocha (Abia)

Stella Okotete (Delta)

Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra)

Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa)

However, 11 states were left out of the ministerial list sent to the Senate. The omitted states include Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Plateau, Lagos, Osun, Yobe, and Zamfara.

According to the Senate President, a supplementary ministerial list will be sent to the parliament in due time.

