Seven political parties form alliance to unseat South Africa’s ANC in 2024 election

At least seven opposition political parties in South Africa have agreed to overthrow the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party ahead of the 2024 election.

The parties have also pledged to allocate ministry jobs and parliamentary seats through a coalition known as the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, should they win the election, according to BBC on Friday.

The African National Congress now holds power in the democratic nation of South Africa.

There are more than 14 parties represented in the parliament. However, several others are registered but not present.

Since apartheid was abolished in 1994, the ANC party has controlled elections.

Statistics from the May 8, 2019, general elections revealed that the “third force” in South Africa likewise did poorly. Forty-eight parties participated in the polls, with the ANC, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the Democratic Alliance (DA) being the three main parties.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party, according to the BBC, first proposed the arrangement.

Additionally, political parties have criticised the nation’s failing economy, crime, unemployment, and enormous energy problems.

The other signatories are the Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement, Independent SA National Civic Organisation (Isanco), and the Spectrum National Party.

According to the new coalition, invitations will be sent to additional parties soon.

Analysts claim that for the first time since South Africa’s return to democracy in 1994, the ANC may lose its legislative majority.

However, if the new bloc wins the election, it has not yet decided who will be chosen as president.