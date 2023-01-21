Setback For Peter Obi As Governor, Senatorial, Other Candidates Dump LP For APC In Jigawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, has had his chances in Jigawa state but has suffered a huge setback with the LP governor’s candidate in the state, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho, abandoning his candidacy and joining the APC. Governor Abubakar Badaru’s special adviser, Habibu Nuhu Kila, disclosed the development in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, January 20, Channels Television reported.

Tsoho stated in the statement that he has realized that the APC has the capacity to satisfy the desires and expectations of the electorate. He also promised that he and his followers would assure the APC’s success in every election, along with his deputy and other Labour Party candidates who joined the party. 24 hours before Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the ruling party, visits the state, the leaders of the Labor Party are moving over to the APC.

While speaking with newsmen, according to Tsoho, “As you can see, here is my running mate, and all the elective positions resolved and agreed to dump the Labour Party and join the ruling APC.” He revealed that they had chosen to abandon the Labour Party in favor of the APC in order to keep up with the state’s powerful governor, Badaru.

