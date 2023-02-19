This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Setback For Peter Obi As Bashir Ishaq Bashir Collapses Structure Into APC In Northern State

Bashir Ishaq Bashir, who served as the governor of the Labour Party (LP) in the state of Kano, has made an official announcement that he will be leaving the organization.

He gave his word that he would support and be faithful to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Over the course of the weekend, Bashir said that he would no longer be supporting Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP, and would instead be voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

He explained why he and other chieftains made the decision to skip the LP presidential rally that was held on January 22 in the Sabon Gari district of Kano’s Kano Pillars stadium. He also elaborated on the reasons why they made the decision. He stated, “We will rejoin the APC,” and he continued by saying, “I just wanted to let you know that the steering committee meeting is done, and we discussed the comments from our constituencies.”

The following is an explanation of the decisions that were reached: “As a coalition of Labour Party (LP) candidates for governor, senator, representative, and assembly, as well as the chairman and members of the presidential campaign council, the members of the gubernatorial campaign council, and the zonal and state coordinators, we have decided to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s candidacy.”

We have also resolved to exploit the political system that we have now in place in order to elect Tinubu as president of Nigeria in 2023 so that he can win the presidential election and assume leadership of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Asiwaju/Shettima The game-changers of 2023 will be referred to as “us.” Sabon Lale is the name of our company motto. lurches back and forth in the voting. All Progressives Congress (APC) Party membership would be reinstated for us as soon as possible.

