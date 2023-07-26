Serve God Until You Have Your Reward In Full-Faith Oyedepo Speaks.

The General Overseer’s wife of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo in a recent post on her Facebook page shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “The situation that surrounds you may not be encouraging for now. The people around you may want to discourage you, but because you know the rewards that await you in service, do not give up. Serve God Until You Have Your Reward In Full. Serve God until your victory is sure.

Speaking further she said “This is to tell you that the importance of Serving God is that it allows us to experience God’s presence in new ways. Why? Because Encouragement and healing go hand-in-hand. As we encourage others and they find healing, we’re encouraged. It’s the reason so many people that go on mission trips say they came home feeling like they got more than they gave.

WisdomwiseD (

)