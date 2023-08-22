Serie A Results And Review After Napoli, Milan And Juventus Won Their Games On Day 1

The Serie A started with the Big Club sides in Italian top flight league coming to pick their points. Napoli are not an exemption as the highest goal scorer for last season also jumped on getting results for himself and his Club side.

Harroui’s strike from the penalty spot for Frosinone was their first goal of the season in just 7 minutes into the game, even though Napoli were playing well. However Politano levelled for the defending champions in the 24th minute to make it 1-1. Napoli’s Striker, Osimhen began his goalscoring count by doubling Napoli’s lead in the 42nd minute to close the half. Victor Osimhen sealed Napoli’s win in the 79th minute to coast home with a 1-3 victory as Napoli start defence of title with a convincing win at Frosinone.

On away soil, Juventus got the better of Udinese in their first game of the season after just 90 minute into the campaign. About 3 minutes into the game, Federico Chiesa Scored the opener for the away side Juventus from the edge of the box. Dusan Vlahovic doubled Juve’s lead in the 20th minute to make it 2-0. Rabiot got Juve’s 3rd goal on the stroke of halftime to seal the half by 0-3. There were no goals recorded in the second half. Juve got an away victory in their first game of the season.

Oliver Giroud opened AC Milan’s goal for the new season just 11 minutes into the new season against Bologna. Pulisic doubled Milan’s lead in the 21st minute to make it 2-0 as Milan triumphed over Bologna on away mission.

By virtue of goals, Fiorentina are leading the Serie A table by 3 points just as Juve and Napoli but the goals difference count a whole lot. As the new season starts on a high for the big Teams, who do you think will win the league? Share your thoughts

Tosyyn (

)