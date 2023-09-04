Sergio Reguilon reveals what David De Gea told him before joining Manchester United

Few moments ago, Sergio Reguilon had his first Interview as a new Manchester United player and he spoke about a lot of things. During the Interview, Reguilon revealed that he spoke with his fellow country man and former United goalkeeper, David De gea before joining the club.

Reguilon revealed that he spoke with De gea before he joined the Red Devil’s and that the goalkeeper told him that he was joining the best club in England.

The talented left back further stressed that David De gea told him about the club, the people, the training ground, the stadium and the fans.

“In his Words”

“I spoke a lot with David and he told me about the club. He told me that I’m coming to the best club in England. All these players like De gea are legends over in Spain because I follow a lot of the Premier League”.

“David will always be a legend here, he told me about the club, the people that are here, the training ground, the stadium, the fans, everything. He only has amazing words for Manchester United”. The Red Devil’s revealed this on their official Facebook page today being Monday the 4th day of September, 2023.

Recall that few days ago, Sergio Reguilon joined Manchester from Tottenham Hotspur on a season loan following the unavailability of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and judging from his comments, it seems like former United goalie, De gea played a huge role in convincing him to join the Red Devil’s. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

