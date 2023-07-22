Serena Williams awestruck by Lionel Messi’s first goal for Inter Miami

Few hours ago, Argentine Forward, Lionel Messi made his debut for Inter Miami and he introduced himself to the fans without wasting much time.

The 7 times Ballon D’Or winner made his debut for the Major League Soccer side during their 2-1 win over Cruz Azul and he delivered as usual. Inter Miami took the lead In the first half courtesy of a brilliant strike from Taylor but there were not ahead for long as Cruz Azul found an equalizer few minutes into the second half.

Lionel Messi was introduced into the game in the second half and he went ahead to score a brilliant free kick during injury time to ensure that his side cling the victory. One of the most talked about moment from the game was Serena Williams reactions to the free kick, the former American professional tennis player was awestruck and couldn’t believe her eyes when Messi’s free kick went into the net.

In the above photo, you could clearly see that Serena had her mouth wide open in disbelief, when the free kick went in and she was completely stunned. Many top celebrities were in the Stadium to witness Lionel Messi’s debut game, some of the Stars who were present are Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, David Beckham, amongst others.

Recall that few weeks ago, Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris St Germain on a free transfer after his contract with the Serie A giant expired and he have kickstarted his career in the United States on a good note. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

