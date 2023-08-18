SERAP reveals why they will be suing Wike, including other 7 ministers that BAT nominated to court

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has disclosed the names of eight ministers recently assigned portfolios by the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom they plan to take to court.

In a tweet posted on their official Twitter account on Thursday, SERAP listed the following individuals: Nyesome Ezenwa Wike, former Governor of Rivers State; Bello Matawale, former Governor of Zamfara State; David Umahi, former Governor of Ebonyi State; Gboyega Oyetola, former Governor of Osun State; Simon Lalong, former Governor of Plateau State; Bagudu, Gaidam, and Badaru.

The organization has outlined their intention to file a lawsuit against these individuals. Their reasons for doing so include preventing them from receiving benefits such as life pensions, free healthcare, and luxury cars, among other allowances.

