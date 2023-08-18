NEWS

SERAP reveals why they will be suing Wike, including other 7 ministers that BAT nominated to court

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has disclosed the names of eight ministers recently assigned portfolios by the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom they plan to take to court.

In a tweet posted on their official Twitter account on Thursday, SERAP listed the following individuals: Nyesome Ezenwa Wike, former Governor of Rivers State; Bello Matawale, former Governor of Zamfara State; David Umahi, former Governor of Ebonyi State; Gboyega Oyetola, former Governor of Osun State; Simon Lalong, former Governor of Plateau State; Bagudu, Gaidam, and Badaru.

The organization has outlined their intention to file a lawsuit against these individuals. Their reasons for doing so include preventing them from receiving benefits such as life pensions, free healthcare, and luxury cars, among other allowances.

Check below for the screenshot of the publication from SERAP

What are your opinions on this? Let’s hear your take in the comment section of the post.

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Tinubu To Swear In New Ministers On Monday ;I won’t disappoint – Keyamo thanks Tinubu for making him Aviation Minister

1 min ago

Fastest Players To Score 100 Goals For A Club In The 21st Century

3 mins ago

PEPT:I have my eyes on the Nigerian Judiciary, and delighted to see other citizens do too – Oby Ezekwesili

13 mins ago

Popular Isese activist remanded in prison for defaming Emir of Ilorin, others

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button