SERAP asks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso to publish their assets before presidential election

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), on Tuesday, 24th January, 2023, requested some presidential candidates vying for the coveted number one seat in the nation during the elections come February, to publish their assets before the poll.

These are the frontlines, the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

This was requested Twitter, with the idea that carrying out this exercise will put off vote-buying during the election. Before this time though, Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), holds the sole honour of being the only candidate to have done this.

Sowore responded, stating when he did, that he has two cars, (a Toyota Camry & Lexus RX 350), a four-bedroom bungalow in New Jersey, United States of America, and another house in his village in Ondo State, with a worth of about N5 million among other assets such as three iPhones and a Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

He added he had never operated an offshore account nor hidden any asset in a tax haven. While stating the ‘assets’ in his bank accounts, he mentioned a GTB account with N4,800 left before his arrest for participating in the #RevolutionNow protest on August 3rd 2019.

He mentioned a kuda account with N463.00; a ‪@capitalone US bank account that has in it about $300; a ‪@ZenithBank campaign account for the ‪#Sowore2023 Presidential account; and financial support occasionally gotten from friends and family.

