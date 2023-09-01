NEWS

September 2023: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Releases A New Prophetic Prayer.

Chris Oyakhilome (D.Sc., D.D.), is the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy. Being a Man sent from God and a unique minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his Spirit-filled and anointed leadership continues to propel a dynamic, multifaceted, and global ministry.

While speaking  his verified Church’s Facebook page and visiting the post he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “In the name of Jesus that is above every other names, I declare healing upon your life in the mighty name of Jesus. May you receive overflowing miracles over challenges of life in the mighty name of Jesus.

Speaking further he said ” It doesn’t matter how long you have been waiting for this miracle. But because miracle is not what can be explained, but something that can be transmitted into your body. On this note, may the power of Healing rest upon you in the mighty name of Jesus.

If you believe this shout a big amen.

