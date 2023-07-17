Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin reveals what God told him will happen in Nigeria

During the Prophetic Service held on a Saturday, Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, shared a message which he claimed to have received from the Lord regarding a new era unfolding in Nigeria.

Drawing from the scriptures, specifically Ecclesiastes 3:4-5, the prophet referenced the passage which speaks of different seasons in life, including moments of weeping, laughter, mourning, and dancing. He also mentioned times for discarding and gathering stones, as well as embracing or refraining from embracing.

With the scriptural foundation laid, Senior Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin conveyed his prophetic insight to the congregation, declaring that currently, Nigeria seems to be facing numerous challenges with seemingly no solutions in sight. However, he confidently announced that a new era of favour and prosperity is on the horizon for the country. He emphasized that this divine shift is unstoppable and will come to pass, as it is destined by the Almighty. Repeatedly, he asserted that Nigeria’s greatness is inevitable, fervently declaring a triumphant future for the nation.

He said, “In Ecclesiastes 3:4-5, there is time for everything. Currently, it looks like nothing is working for us in Nigeria. But I am here to announce to you all that I see a new dawn striking in Nigeria: for it is written, the time to favour her has come. No man born of woman shall stop it. Nigeria will be great, Nigeria will be great, Nigeria will be great!”

