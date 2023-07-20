Senior Lawyer, Chuks Muoma Knocks Tinubu, Says He Will Be Surprised If President Delivers

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Chuks Muoma, has criticized President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s early actions in governance, expressing doubt about the President’s ability to unite the country and provide equal rights and opportunities for all. In an interview with THE SUN, Muoma pointed out that Tinubu’s decisions, such as the hasty removal of fuel subsidy and the implementation of a loan scheme for students, have caused hardship for Nigerians.

Muoma also faulted Tinubu’s commissioning of the Dangote refinery while neglecting the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s own refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna. He further criticized the way the President handled the issue of insecurity in the country, stating that instead of sacking the Service Chiefs, Tinubu should have given them new strategies to combat the security challenges and replaced them only if they failed.

Regarding claims that Tinubu built Lagos while he was governor, Muoma clarified that Lagos had already been established as the federal capital of Nigeria and was developed by the Federal Government before it was moved to Abuja.

Expressing his skepticism about positive outcomes from the Tinubu administration, Muoma questioned the President’s approach to governance and expressed reservations about his ability to address the current state of the country effectively.

