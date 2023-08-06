Senators in stormy session, rejects Tinubu’s planned Military invasion of Niger Republic

As senators debated President Bola Tinubu’s request to send troops to the Republic of Niger to implement the resolution of the heads of state of the Economic Community of West African States on the junta that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum to restore him to power, is military use makes sense.

He said; senators disagreed on whether to accept the motion or close it. Many northern senators reportedly did not support the decision on the grounds that it would affect peace in their region.

A source familiar with the discussions between the senators, who met behind closed doors, told lawmakers from seven northern states that share a border with the Republic of Niger, namely: Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno opposed this decision.

Northern senators did not support the plan to station troops in Niger. Some of us were dissatisfied with the coup, particularly with its impact on the West African region.

Source; Punch paper

