Senators in closed session as protesters breach National Assembly gate

On Wednesday, Nigeria’s labor unions, including the NLC and TUC, initiated protests in Abuja, Lagos, and various other parts of the country.

According to the Guardian, in Abuja, the demonstrators, who began their march from the Unity Fountain, breached the first gate of the National Assembly complex and forcefully entered the premises.

They then proceeded towards the second gate of the Assembly Complex, prompting Senators to hold a closed-door session while Senate President Godswill Akpabio prepared to address the protesters.

The organized labor executives stated that the protest aimed to condemn President Bola Tinubu’s alleged anti-people policies, particularly the removal of petrol subsidies, which caused a surge in the prices of food items and transportation.

NLC President Joe Ajaero demanded the immediate reversal of all “anti-poor policies” implemented by the federal government, including the recent increase in petrol prices and public school fees, among other requests.

Meetings between government representatives, led by Tinubu’s chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the labor unions failed to yield any agreement. Despite requests to reconsider the protest, he emphasized that there was no turning back until the government met their demands.

Ajero highlighted the need for an increase in the minimum wage from 30,000 naira to 200,000 naira to reflect the rising cost of living.

Tinubu, who promised to announce a new minimum wage soon, expressed confidence in the decisions made to remove fuel subsidies, stating that they were necessary for the country’s well-being.

He urged Nigerians to endure temporary hardships, assuring them that the government’s plans were in progress and would yield positive results.

Tinubu acknowledged the time gap between subsidy removal and the full implementation of plans but pledged that the government was swiftly bridging the gap. He emphasized his commitment to the welfare of Nigerians and expressed optimism that the country would emerge stronger from this period of turbulence.

