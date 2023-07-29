Senators disagree Over Screening Process for Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

In anticipation of the commencement of the screening of the 28 ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu, senators are engaged in a heated debate over the screening process.

According to the Vanguard, Senate Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, insist that the screening will be meticulous and not a formality as in the past.

However, former Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe strongly disagrees, claiming that nothing will change.

Another senator, speaking anonymously to reporters, agrees with Senator Abaribe, suggesting that the presence of former governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives on the list will result in a mere “take a bow and go” show.

Senator Abaribe further expresses his opinion to journalists, stating that he sees no indication of any change in methodology and believes the screening will be no different than before.

It should be recalled that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the 28 ministerial nominees for screening at the National Assembly, scheduled to begin on Monday.

Senator Adaramodu, while addressing journalists, asserts that the senators will conduct a thorough screening focusing on experience, character, personality, and background, among other factors. He emphasizes that there will be no “take a bow and go” unless there are no questions.

Senator Adaramodu assures the public that the screening process will be comprehensive, ensuring that nominees possess expertise in their respective fields. However, he also clarifies that the Senate will not fabricate questions or allegations against anyone.

He advises those with any grievances against the nominees to address them to the appropriate authorities now that the list has been announced.

RelationshipUpdate (

)