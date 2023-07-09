‘Senator Yari Made Sure That His Predecessor Senator Yerima Was Chased Out Of Guzau’ – Dr. Garus Gololo

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress and a Former Military Officer, Dr. Garus Gololo has accused the Former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari of hounding his predecessor, Sani Yerima from the capital city of the state. He said in a media chat with Sun paper that Senator Yari does not have the right character to lead the 10th Senate assembly. According to him, the APC leadership has to take a swift action by cautioning the Zamfara state Senator for trying to object the activities of the dutifully elected Senate President.

He said, ”Don’t forget that I told you that he [Yari] is a serial troublemaker. During his eight years as the governor of Zamfara state, he made sure that the man who brought him to political limelight, Senator Yerima, his predecessor was chased out of Guzau, the capital of Zamfara state. Who does that? Again, he is in his element again, trying to object and refuse to accept an election result that he was beaten hands down on the floor of the Senate.”

[Extracts From Sun paper]

