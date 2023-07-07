Senator Wadada Reveals That He Did Not Get APC Senatorial Ticket Despite Being Related To Adamu

The Senator Representing Nasarawa West in the Senate, Aliyu Wadada, has disclosed that he left the All Progressives Congress, APC, and joined the Social Democratic Party after failing to secure the Senatorial ticket of the APC.

According to Aliyu Wadada, the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, did not endorse his senatorial ambition in the APC for the 2023 Senatorial District Election of Nasarawa West despite the fact that Abdullahi Adamu is his uncle.

Aliyu Wadada went on to say that apart from being his uncle, Abdullahi Adamu also happens to be a senior brother in the family relation.

Aliyu Wadada said that Abdullahi Adamu wondered why he should be given the Senatorial ticket of the APC and went on to give it to another person. Aliyu Wadada said that as a result of the development in the APC, he decided to join the SDP where he went on to defeat the APC and other parties in the senatorial election.

Watch From The 7:30 Minute Of The Video Below:



