Senator Udende to meet cycling Davido fan

Senator representing Benue Northeast, Emmanuel Udende has commended the zealous Davido fan, Emmanuel Myam, who embarked on a road trip from Benue State to Lagos on his bicycle to meet the singer.

The news was shared by Punch on August 12, 2023.

If you recall Davido told Emmanuel to turn around that he wasn’t in the country.

However, the fan insisted on continuing his journey and the singer requested for his account number for a token and promised to meet him when he returns.

In a new development, Senator Udende took to his Facebook page and praised the young man for his resilience.

He said, “In the past few days, I have seen a lot of updates on social media platforms concerning the passion and desire of a young man who wishes to meet and present a gift to his music Idol and Afrobeat star David Adeleke (Davido).”

Senator Udende promised to invite the young man to his office in the National Assembly when he returns to Lagos.

He noted that it was part of his policy to encourage young people to pursue their dreams.

In his words “I wish to encourage Master Emmanuel in his chosen career which I have been told is music.”

