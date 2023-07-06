Senator Simon Mwadkwon Reveals What Tambuwal Did After He Was Made The Minority Leader In The Senate

The Minority Leader in the Senate who was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Simon Mwadkwon, has stated that the rumours that Tambuwal is unhappy with his emergence as the Senate Minority Leader is false.

Senator Simon Mwadkwon disclosed that after he was made the Minority Leader in the Senate, about four senators stood against his emergence. However, Senator Tambuwal stood up and said that since majority of the Minority Senators had chosen Simon Mwadkwon, then he should be allowed to lead the minority group.

Senator Simon Mwadkwon maintained that judging by the way Senator Tambuwal stood up for him in the Senate, it will be safe to say that Tambuwal is okay with his emergence and as such, he does not stand against him in the senate.

Senator Simon Mwadkwon maintained that 36 senators voted that he should be the minority leader, however, he confirmed that he did not consult with all the minority senators when he declared his intention to be the senate minority leader.

Watch From The 19:58 Minute Of The Video Below:



