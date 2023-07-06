Senator Shehu Sani:Appointing Hausas, Igbos and Yorubas into state Governments offices is not enough

Senator Shehu Sani Calls for Tolerance, Justice, and Equity in State Governments

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter account, Senator Shehu Sani expressed his concerns regarding the appointments of individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds into state government offices. The senator, known for his vocal stance on national issues, emphasized that mere appointments of Hausas, Igbos, and Yorubas in various states across Nigeria were insufficient. He argued that without promoting tolerance, justice, and equity, the appointments would be devoid of meaningful impact.

Highlighting the need for all Nigerians to live freely and peacefully in any part of the country they choose, Senator Sani stated, “What is the use of appointing a Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo man in a state where people of his ethnic group are not allowed to stay or live in peace?” The senator further called for the elimination of discrimination and the creation of an inclusive society where every citizen is treated with fairness and respect, regardless of their ethnic background.

Senator Sani’s remarks struck a chord with many Nigerians who have long yearned for an end to ethnic tensions and divisions in the country. His message resonated particularly in light of the persistent inter-ethnic conflicts and displacements experienced in certain regions. The senator’s call for tolerance, justice, and equity has sparked a renewed debate on the importance of not only diversifying political appointments but also ensuring an enabling environment for all citizens to coexist harmoniously regardless of their ethnic affiliation.

As the nation grapples with these challenges, Senator Shehu Sani’s plea serves as a reminder that true progress can only be achieved when all Nigerians are afforded equal rights and opportunities. The senator’s statements have reignited the discussion on the urgent need for policies and actions that foster social cohesion, peaceful coexistence, and respect for the fundamental rights of every Nigerian citizen.

