Senator Shehu Sani voices his criticism of Togo’s leadership

Amidst the increasing occurrence of military coups in various African nations, Senator Shehu Sani has voiced his criticism of Togo’s leadership, which has been under the control of a single family for 56 years.

In a recent tweet, Senator Shehu highlighted the long-standing rule in Togo, where one individual held power from 1967 to 2005, and following his tenure, his son assumed the presidency, continuing to rule from 2005 to the present day.

Senator Shehu Sani pointed out that both the African Union and ECOWAS have been aware of this situation in Togo for the past 56 years but have chosen to remain silent and inactive.

To provide context, Gnassingbe Eyadema served as the President of Togo from 1967 until his passing in 2005. Immediately following his death, his son, Faure Eyadema, assumed the presidency and remains in office to this day. Senator Shehu Sani suggested that ECOWAS and the AU should not only react to military coups but also examine the prolonged tenure of African presidents.

