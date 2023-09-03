Senator Shehu Sani voices his criticism of Togo’s leadership.

Senator Shehu Sani has expressed his criticism of the leadership in Togo, a country that has been ruled by a single family for 56 years. He pointed out that one person held power from 1967 to 2005, and after his tenure, his son took over and continues to lead the country since 2005.

Senator Shehu Sani also highlighted that both the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been aware of this situation in Togo for over five decades but have remained silent and inactive.

To clarify, Gnassingbe Eyadema was the President of Togo from 1967 until his passing in 2005. Following his death, his son, Faure Eyadema, assumed the presidency and remains in power today. Senator Shehu Sani believes that ECOWAS and the AU should not only respond to military coups but also address the long-lasting leadership of African presidents.

In simpler terms, Senator Shehu Sani is criticizing the long-running rule of a single family in Togo and suggests that regional and continental organizations like ECOWAS and the AU should pay more attention to extended presidential tenures in Africa.

