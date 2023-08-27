NEWS

Senator Shehu Sani Responds to Buhari’s Security Assurance with Isorite

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

Senator Shehu Sani, a prominent Nigerian legislator, human rights advocate, and influential social media figure, stirred controversy on his official online platform while responding to former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks about his successor. Nine months ago, President Muhammadu Buhari vowed that his successor would not inherit security challenges.

Image Credit: Daily Post Nigeria (Shehu Sani’s image).

During Buhari’s presidency, Nigeria faced multiple bandit-related incidents, including the Kaduna Railway attack and Kuje prison assault, Boko Haram attack and many more others. Notably, some months ago, President Buhari pledged that President Bola Tinubu, his successor, wouldn’t inherit these security issues. In response, Shehu Sani posted “Isorite” on his verified social media account (formerly Twitter), signifying ”It’s all right”.

Image Credit: Screenshot of Senator Shehu Sani tweet on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

Senator Shehu Sani’s social media post has stirred a lot reactions among the some social media users.

Dear regarded perusers, Generously share your thoughts concerning this articles.

HealthyMe360 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trail Onanuga’s Advise To Isese Woman Who Was Being Threatened By Alfas In Viral Video

6 mins ago

Gorgeous And Colorful Dresses That You Should Try Out

9 mins ago

If You Say You Won’t Allow Jesus Christ To Reign, There Will Be Repercussions – Pastor Kumuyi

22 mins ago

Other Africans Said They Know Who Won Our Election So We Can’t Speak To Them On Democracy” – Chris Nwokobia,

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button