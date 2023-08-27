Senator Shehu Sani Responds to Buhari’s Security Assurance with Isorite

Senator Shehu Sani, a prominent Nigerian legislator, human rights advocate, and influential social media figure, stirred controversy on his official online platform while responding to former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks about his successor. Nine months ago, President Muhammadu Buhari vowed that his successor would not inherit security challenges.

Image Credit: Daily Post Nigeria (Shehu Sani’s image).

During Buhari’s presidency, Nigeria faced multiple bandit-related incidents, including the Kaduna Railway attack and Kuje prison assault, Boko Haram attack and many more others. Notably, some months ago, President Buhari pledged that President Bola Tinubu, his successor, wouldn’t inherit these security issues. In response, Shehu Sani posted “Isorite” on his verified social media account (formerly Twitter), signifying ”It’s all right”.

Image Credit: Screenshot of Senator Shehu Sani tweet on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

Senator Shehu Sani’s social media post has stirred a lot reactions among the some social media users.

