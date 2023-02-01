Senator Shehu Sani Reacts To Tinubu’s Abusive Statement Against Governor Udom.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Shehu Sani who is famously known as the former Kaduna Lawmaker, has recently come out to share his thoughts on the ongoing public uproar that has greeted Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s jabs aimed at Governor Emmanuel Udom during a presidential campaign rally in Akwa Ibom.

Recall that while addressing a mammoth of crowd during the All Progressive Congress (APC) campaign rally in Akwa-Ibom, Tinubu referred to the governor of Akwa-Ibom state as a “boy who lives in my backyard in Lagos”, among many other names.

In reaction, Shehu Sani slammed Tinubu for making a derogatory statement against governor Udom, despite the kind of gesture extended to them by the governor of the state.

Read his exact statement below;

“The Akwa Ibom State Governor graciously permitted the ruling party to use the Uyo Stadium for their campaigns; he deserves some respect. The personal attacks and derogatory statement made against him is wrong.”

Speaking further, Shehu Sani made this remark on his verified twitter page few hours ago.

