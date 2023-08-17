Senator Shehu Sani Reacts To The Leaked Memo By DSS That Bandits Will Attack The Kaduna-Abuja Train

The former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the leaked memo by the Department of State Services about the impending threat on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Recall that the Department of the State Services, DSS, has in a leaked memo to the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, warned against bandits’ attack along Abuja-Kaduna Train.

The secret service in a memo titled: Security Alert: ‘Impending Threat By A Coalition Of Banditry Syndicate To Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Service Along AKTS Corridor’, advised other security agents to deploy troops in the stated area, to stop the impending attack from happening.

Senator Shehu Sani, on his verified Twitter page said; “The report that Bandits will attack Kaduna Abuja Train is worrying. Similar report came before the last tragic attack. All measures must to be taken to protect passengers and the rail lines.”

The recent tweet by Senator Shehu Sani on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Peteru4011 (

)