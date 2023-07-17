Senator Shehu Sani Reacts To The Alleged Resignation Of Abdullahi Adamu As APC National Chairman

The former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the alleged resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

( Photo Credit – Hub )

Senator Shehu Sani, who is known for his outspokenness said; “From the moment he announced Lawan as the ruling party’s consensus Candidate and was left stranded by Buhari,to the moment he was kept in the dark on the approved list of principal officers of the National Assembly,I knew that Adamu will thread the path of Adams.”

( Photo Credit – Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page )

The recent tweet by Senator Shehu Sani on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page

Peteru4011 (

)