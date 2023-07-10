NEWS

Senator Shehu Sani reacts to a video of a boy with disability who writes with his mouth.

Former Nigerian Senator, playwright and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after reacting to video of a boy with disability, Kamal Usman who writes with his mouth.

Sharing a short video of the physically challenged boy writing his Junior WAEC examinations with his mouth, Senator Shehu Sani tweeted: “Kamal Usman a JSS 3 student from Kagara Niger State has demonstrated that nothing can stand against a man determined to learn. God bless those who reached out to him despite the security challenges around Kagara.”

This tweet from Senator Shehu Sani Sharing video of the disabled boy writing his Junior WAEC examinations with his mouth has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said his mouth-writing his better than their handwriting, while some have described it as inspiring.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

