Senator Shehu Sani Reacts As Kano Residents Join NLC In Anti-Government Protests

As Nigerians continue to groan under the current high cost of living occasioned by the economic policies implemented by the Tinubu administration, civil rights activist, and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to call out people in the northern region of the country over ongoing anti-government protests in Kano State.

According to a report by The PUNCH on Wednesday, August 2, commercial activities have been paralyzed in the ancient city of Kano as hundreds of residents joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in protesting against the recent economic policies implemented by the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The protest march was said to have begun at the Muritala Mohammed Library on Ahmadu Bello Way, and terminated at the Government House, where the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Baffa Bichi spoke to the protesters who were seen brandishing placards and banners.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle react, Sani, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pointed out that such protests were considered as a taboo by northerners when Muhammadu Buhari was running the affairs of the country.

According to him, protests that were conducted in the north during the immediate past government was met with violence from sponsored thugs.

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

