Senator Shehu Sani reacts after seeing protesters with placards in Kano State.

Hundreds of members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) took to the Streets of Kano on Wednesday joining their counterpart across the country protesting the economic hardship in the country.

Following the protests in Kano State on Wednesday, former Nigerian Senator, playwright and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to react after seeing protesters with placards.

Senator Shehu Sani tweeted: “Under Buhari, protest was a taboo in the North because ”he is our own’. Subsidy and EndSARS protest was violently countered by sponsored thugs. Now I saw protesters with placards in Kano.”

This tweet from Senator Shehu Sani reacting after seeing protesters with placards in Kano State, recently has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said they are moving forward, while some have thanked him for airing his observations.

