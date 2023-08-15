NEWS

Senator Sani reacts as Tinubu's son engages in roller skating in the midst of bodyguards

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the Upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the online video/photo of President Bola Tinubu’s son, engaging in roller skating.

The former federal lawmaker took to his official Twitter handle to react to President Bola Tinubu’s son’s exercises.

Senator Sani said that the first son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was associated with power Bike while the first son of President Bola Tinubu, is now associated with roller skating.

“Buhari’s first son was power Bike and this current first son is roller skating.” Said, Senator Shehu Sani.

The former lawmaker added that, Nigerians are now in a roller coaster ride.

“We are all now in a roller coaster ride.” Senator Sani added.

What are your reactions to Senator Shehu Sani’s tweet concerning the subject matter above?

