Senator Sani Criticizes CBN’s Handling Under former President Buhari’s Administration

In a statement through his Twitter handle, former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani has raised serious concerns regarding the transparency and alleged fraudulent activities within the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Senator Sani’s tweet is coming after the Central Bank of Nigeria released the Consolidated Financial Statements for the last seven years. In the Consolidated Financial Statements, the CBN declared a profit after tax of N103.8bn in 2022, up from N75.13bn reported a year earlier. Also, the CBN owes JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs a combined sum of $7.5bn as of the financial year ended December 2022.

Senator Sani’s criticism is notable, considering President Buhari’s historical accusations against his predecessors, alleging large-scale state heists and corruption. He noted that it is a stark irony that the institution under his leadership is now facing allegations of fraudulent practices, if recent reports and public sentiment are true.

Senator Sani wrote, “The CBN under Buhari is the most opaque and fraudulent institution of Government in the history of Nigeria,if what we read is the true situation of the Apex Bank. How did this happened under a man who has historically accused his predecessors of state heists.”

