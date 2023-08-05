NEWS

Senator presents 1,531 exhibits in defence of mandate at tribunal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe

Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe (PDP-Cross River) has presented 1,531 exhibits as he kicks off the defence of his victory at the ongoing election petition tribunal.

Mr Jarigbe, representing Cross River North Senatorial District, also presented 33 witnesses before the tribunal in Calabar.

The lawmaker is being represented by a team of legal practitioners led by Mba Ukweni.

In the past week, the tribunal had taken on the 60 witnesses and 749 exhibits presented by the petitioners, former Governor Ben Ayade and the APC seeking to overturn Mr Jarigbe’s election.

Ruling on the matter, Justice. M. A. Sambo, who reduced the number of the defendant’s witnesses, mandated counsel to the defendant to call only 33 out of the 500 witnesses they had planned to present for cross-examination.

Addressing reporters at the court premises, Mr Ukweni said they had lined up more than 500 constituents from the Cross River North Senatorial District to testify.

He added that, unfortunately, the tribunal limited those to testify to just 33.

He refuted claims by the petitioners, led by Mike Ozekhome, SAN, that the result of the election for Cross River North Senatorial District was rigged, stressing that no document was tendered to that effect.

“So it is not until their names and scores are included in Form EC8E1 that we can say that they participated or any crooked thing was done,” Mr Ukweni explained.

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ankara Free And Fitted Gown Styles For Classy Mothers

1 min ago

Colorful Bubu And Kaftan Gown Styles For Fashionable Mothers

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Expect Your Salaries Doubled- Presidential Spokesman Tells Civil Servant; Obi Laments GSK’s Exit From Nigeria, Blames Poor Economic Management

24 mins ago

Fashionable And Stunning Casual Outfits Styles For Chubby Ladies

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button