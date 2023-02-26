Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Reacts To Claims That His Vote For APC Was Invalid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, 25 February, 2023 that some government officials like President Buhari, Senate President (Ahmad Lawan), Bashir Ahmad and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu were seen violating the Electoral Act, 2022 by displaying their votes to the public.

It was, however, alleged that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s vote was invalid after a picture of his ballot paper showed his fingerprint crossing the line on the ballot paper. A lot of Nigerians including celebrities like veteran actor, Charly Boy took to Twitter to call out Senator Kalu.

In a recent post shared on Facebook by the Abia State Senator, he debunked the claims that his vote was invalid by sharing a picture of him showing off his ballot paper and this time the fingerprint was not touching the line, which makes it valid.

He went ahead to say that he was proud of his choice and that people should beware of fake news.

Quoting the post, Senator Kalu said, “This is my modest effort to discountenance the void vote scandal trending online against me. I voted APC and I am proud of my choice. Beware of Fake !”

My dear readers, what are your thoughts on this? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Source: Facebook | Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Iamceo (

)